'Coins of Islam: History Revealed' exhibition highlights significance of Islamic history: Fatima bint Mubarak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) has stated that the inauguration of the 'Coins of islam: History Revealed' exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre highlights the central significance held by the Islamic history.

At the launch of the exhibition, Sheikha Fatima said, "The exhibition is held just at the right time; it reveals the ancient history of the Islamic nation in all its prosperous details and rich treasures and monuments."

"I really like the fact that Islamic coins were embellished with pictures of renowned women with notable achievements during that era," she added.

Sheikha Fatima highlighted the role of such exhibitions in supporting the country’s intellectual and cultural movement, as well as the country’s support for women's empowerment.

"Such exhibitions also showcase the role of women in the growth of societies and civilisations across ages. Highlighting the significant role of women in societal and cultural development, the exhibition also includes a special section elaborating on women's contributions to the growth of global civilisations and cultures," she added.

Sheikha Fatima explained that the hosting of the exhibition at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre highlights its status as a global cultural platform and beacon, and a leading destination visited by over six million people annually.

"This exhibition is a unique model of Islamic architecture and art and a platform for dialogue that bridges cultural, civilisational and social rapprochement. The exhibition is also a realisation of the UAE's strategy, which has enabled it to attain advanced positions for several years. It has also enabled the centre to play its leading role in consolidating the values and principles of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, by organising many programmes and activities that highlight the features of a tolerant Islamic culture, with the aim of promoting coexistence between nations," she further added.

At the end of her speech, Sheikha Fatima invited women to visit the exhibition to get acquainted with the various development stages of the Islamic civilisation, as well as learn about the prominent role of women in building societies and achieving progress.