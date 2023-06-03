UrduPoint.com

'National Sustainability Campaign' Reinforces UAE's Efforts To Address Climate Action: Mariam Almheiri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2023 | 10:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2023) Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, affirmed the role of the National Sustainability Campaign in bolstering the UAE’s commitment to galvanizing local and community efforts.

This campaign, inaugurated by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme National Committee, supervises preparations for the COP28 Conference. It amplifies the UAE's efforts to engage relevant stakeholders and citizens in achieving its environmental and climate action goals.

The minister said: "The National Sustainability Campaign will play a significant role in raising awareness in society and among different partners about the UAE’s efforts in local climate action and contribute to promoting positive behaviour and best sustainable practices towards the environment and climate in the country. Given our mandate to lead national efforts in preparation for hosting the COP28 Conference, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment will coordinate and collaborate with different partners, including Federal and local government entities, as well as the private sector companies, in the upcoming timeframe.

Our aim is to showcase the UAE’s efforts, projects, and initiatives that underline our country’s comittment to meet its climate obligations and achieve Net Zero by 2050."

She added: "The UAE is committed to demonstrate its numerous local efforts before the world at the upcoming COP28 Conference. Our efforts will prove that the UAE is determined to create a global model capable of contributing to combating climate threats and protecting the earth, which will be achieved by enhancing the sustainability of various vital sectors and involving community members through an integrated system to create a more sustainable future for the coming generations."

