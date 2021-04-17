UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'OPEC Fund' Extends US$50m To Increase Efficient Power Generation Capacity In Uzbekistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 01:00 PM

'OPEC Fund' extends US$50m to increase efficient power generation capacity in Uzbekistan

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2021) The OPEC Fund for International Development has announced the signing of a US$50 million term loan agreement with ACWA Power to support the construction and operation of a 1.5 gigawatt (GW) combined cycle gas-turbine power plant in Sirdarya, Uzbekistan.

The new plant, located near the border with Tajikistan, will replace an ageing, less efficient thermal power facility, resulting in lower operating costs and a significant reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, OPEC Fund Director-General, said, "We are pleased to contribute to Uzbekistan’s massive efforts to upgrade and modernise the country’s power generation capacity with reliable and efficient infrastructure.

"Private sector participation in the energy sector will expedite this process and landmark projects such as Sirdarya will pave the way, setting examples of great cooperation among governments, development finance institutions and the private sector."

The OPEC Fund and Uzbekistan have been development partners for more than two decades. The organisation has, to date, committed funding to various sectors including but not limited to the banking, agriculture, transportation and education sectors to support Uzbekistan’s development priorities.

The OPEC Fund was established in January 1976 by the then 13 member countries of OPEC; including the United Arab Emirates. It is the development finance institution established as a channel of aid to developing countries.

Related Topics

Loan Education Agriculture Uzbekistan Tajikistan United Arab Emirates January Border Gas Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs completes 5m transactions in Q1, 202 ..

9 minutes ago

36 more people died from corona in KP: Health Offi ..

10 minutes ago

Young man dies of electrocution in kasur

10 minutes ago

Rain turns weather pleasant in parts of KP

11 minutes ago

PM asks westerns govts to ban blasphemy as they ou ..

21 minutes ago

Eritrea says troops in Ethiopia's Tigray, vows pul ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.