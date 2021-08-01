100% remote litigation in Abu Dhabi Courts reflects administrative, technical readiness: ADJD Under-Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2021) The performance indicators of legal and judicial processes, and the switch to 100 percent remote litigation in Abu Dhabi courts, have proved the administrative and technical readiness of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) and its ability to continue providing its services under all circumstances, according to a senior official.

This comes in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to keep abreast of developments and to cope with various changes to ensure the sustainability of judicial services and their delivery following the highest international standards, Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the ADJD, said in a statement on Sunday.

He said that the rapid response to the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on various aspects of life has shown a remarkable efficiency of the Judicial Department in managing the crisis and a great capacity to continue to providing its legal and judicial services with unprecedented efficiency.

According to the "Remote Work Index in Abu Dhabi Courts" report, the statistical data released by the ADJD, during the first half of this year, showed that 339,301 judicial applications were handled remotely, in addition to the holding of 3,4006 hearings via video conference, including civil, commercial and labour cases, and 83,249 hearings for criminal proceedings.

The statistics also showed that the number of cases received by the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi during the same period amounted to 54,896, the number of criminal orders to 17,815, referral orders to 2,796, and procedures for the execution of judgements to 35,683, while the number of investigations conducted remotely was 10,280, and the electronic requests handled was 47,019.

As for the statistics of the Notary Public and Authentication Division, they reported the completion of 49,233 notarial transactions, 36,760 authentication procedures on video conferencing platforms, 3,252 procedures for the completion of marriage contracts, and 956 transactions of non-Muslim wills, said the statement.