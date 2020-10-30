UrduPoint.com
10th SIBF Publishers Conference To Kick-off On Sunday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 06:45 PM

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to kick-off on Sunday

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2020) Sharjah will be the cynosure of all eyes in the global publishing industry next Sunday, as the 10th Publishers Conference is inaugurated at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

The three-day event organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, SBA, opens ahead of the official opening of the 39th Sharjah International Book Fair, SIBF, on 4th November, 2020.

More than 317 publishing professionals and 33 speakers including traditional and ePublishers from around the globe, rights professionals, publishing consultants, lawyers and other industry experts will participate in the event, which will host eight panel discussions on the key issues and challenges facing the publishing sector in the region and around the world.

The conference will be live-streamed on the Zoom platform and can be accessed through the following link: https://bit.ly/37NWOSH

More Stories From Middle East

