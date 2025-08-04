UAE conducts 62nd airdrop as part of ‘Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 40 food trucks into Gaza

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2025) The United Arab Emirates is continuing its humanitarian mission in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, carrying out the 62nd airdrop of aid under the “Birds of Goodness” initiative, part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The operation is conducted in collaboration with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, with the participation of France, Germany, Belgium and Canada.

These operations aim to deliver urgent humanitarian aid to areas inaccessible by land due to the prevailing security situation. The airdrop included a range of essential food items and emergency relief supplies.

With today’s mission, the total volume of aid delivered by air has now surpassed 3,829 tonnes, directed towards supporting the most affected and vulnerable communities in Gaza.

In parallel, the UAE has delivered 40 trucks loaded with food aid into the Gaza Strip, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen humanitarian support and meet the essential needs of the population.

These initiatives reaffirm the UAE’s steadfast commitment to humanitarian principles and its enduring approach of standing with fraternal nations in times of crisis and emergency.