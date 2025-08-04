- Home
- Middle East
- UAE conducts 62nd airdrop as part of ‘Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 40 food trucks into G ..
UAE Conducts 62nd Airdrop As Part Of ‘Birds Of Goodness' Operation, Delivers 40 Food Trucks Into Gaza
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2025 | 08:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2025) The United Arab Emirates is continuing its humanitarian mission in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, carrying out the 62nd airdrop of aid under the “Birds of Goodness” initiative, part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.
The operation is conducted in collaboration with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, with the participation of France, Germany, Belgium and Canada.
These operations aim to deliver urgent humanitarian aid to areas inaccessible by land due to the prevailing security situation. The airdrop included a range of essential food items and emergency relief supplies.
With today’s mission, the total volume of aid delivered by air has now surpassed 3,829 tonnes, directed towards supporting the most affected and vulnerable communities in Gaza.
In parallel, the UAE has delivered 40 trucks loaded with food aid into the Gaza Strip, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen humanitarian support and meet the essential needs of the population.
These initiatives reaffirm the UAE’s steadfast commitment to humanitarian principles and its enduring approach of standing with fraternal nations in times of crisis and emergency.
Recent Stories
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy
CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk
2116 criminals arrested during July
PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch
Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..
HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities
More Stories From Middle East
-
UN Human Rights Chief condemns starvation in Gaza as 'Affront to Our Collective Humanity'2 hours ago
-
Turkmenistan hosts UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries3 hours ago
-
Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK3 hours ago
-
94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours4 hours ago
-
11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian Competition in Al A ..5 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova5 hours ago
-
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador5 hours ago
-
IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/255 hours ago
-
Iran affirms commitment to nuclear deal; rejects Europe's 'Trigger Mechanism'6 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed visits National Centre of Meteorology; reviews key projects & advanced technologie ..7 hours ago
-
Shamal Holding, Cheval Blanc announce region’s first maison in Dubai8 hours ago
-
UAE conducts 62nd airdrop as part of ‘Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 40 food trucks into G ..8 hours ago