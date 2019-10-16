110 Chinese companies to participate in WETEX

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2019) The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, announced the participation of 102 Chinese companies in the 21st Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition, WETEX 2019, and eight Chinese companies in the fourth Dubai Solar Show, which will run concurrently with the WETEX, the region's largest renewable and sustainable energy exhibition.

Both exhibitions will be held under the umbrella of the sixth Green Week. The WETEX is being organised by the DEWA under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance, and President of the DEWA, from 21st to 23rd October, 2019, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of the DEWA and Founder and Chairman of the WETEX, said, "The DEWA has partnered with many Chinese companies in the fields of energy, which are participating in our projects. China's extensive participation in the WETEX is of paramount importance as it is the world's largest investor in renewable energy.

Similarly, the WETEX and the Dubai Solar Show promote clean and renewable energy projects in the UAE and the region."

"Furthermore, the exhibition provides an ideal platform for companies to promote their technologies and projects and showcase their latest solutions in renewable energy, water and environment, rationalisation of consumption and environmental protection, while also enabling them to meet and interact with decision-makers, experts, investors, buyers and interested people from around the world to build partnerships and identify the needs of the market and current and future projects," added Al Tayer.

This year, the participating Chinese companies will showcase their research, products and technologies related to environmental protection, water treatment, purification, drainage and storage, water desalination, rationalisation of water meters, solar energy, wind power, automation, active carbon, molten glass, reverse osmosis, ultraviolet technologies, the latest updates on motors, valves, hoses, and more.

China has been investing heavily in renewable energy projects, pledging to invest US$373 billion in the generation of renewable energy in the current and next years.