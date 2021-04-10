12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival opens on May 19

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2021) The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced that the 12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) will be held from May 19 – 29 at Expo Centre Sharjah, in strict adherence to all COVID-19 measures recommended by the UAE health authorities to ensure the safety of participants and visitors.

Entitled, ‘For your imagination’, the globally renowned 11-day event will showcase the latest children’s literature by regional and international publishers, and see a host of writers and experts lead the young generation of readers on a journey of knowledge through an inclusive programme of cultural, scientific and recreational activities.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, emphasised the importance of SCRF as a developmental pillar which embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA).

Al Ameri pointed out that this vision is aimed at fostering a sustained love of books, knowledge and culture amongst the youth, and turns the spotlight on the role of children as drivers of cultural and social progress.

He added that the development of a rich literate environment would bolster knowledge and creativity in young minds, who will lead the UAE into a bright and sustainable future.

The SBA Chairman said: "This year, SCRF marks the beginning of a new chapter in reading and learning for children and young adults. Young visitors will enjoy new edutainment and cultural adventures, and learn in a fun-filled environment, which we believe is a must for nurturing generations with a genuine passion for exploring new subjects and applying the knowledge they gain in all areas of life."

The Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival is one of the most important cultural events, dedicated to children and youth in the UAE and the Arab region. It seeks to promote a culture of reading and develop a passion to acquire knowledge in successive generations.

Over the years, the festival has developed into an integrated cultural platform and social hub that allows visitors to meet their favourite writers and experts, and broaden their intellectual horizons with a variety of literary, cultural, scientific and historical discussions and resources.