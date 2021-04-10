UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival Opens On May 19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival opens on May 19

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2021) The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced that the 12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) will be held from May 19 – 29 at Expo Centre Sharjah, in strict adherence to all COVID-19 measures recommended by the UAE health authorities to ensure the safety of participants and visitors.

Entitled, ‘For your imagination’, the globally renowned 11-day event will showcase the latest children’s literature by regional and international publishers, and see a host of writers and experts lead the young generation of readers on a journey of knowledge through an inclusive programme of cultural, scientific and recreational activities.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, emphasised the importance of SCRF as a developmental pillar which embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA).

Al Ameri pointed out that this vision is aimed at fostering a sustained love of books, knowledge and culture amongst the youth, and turns the spotlight on the role of children as drivers of cultural and social progress.

He added that the development of a rich literate environment would bolster knowledge and creativity in young minds, who will lead the UAE into a bright and sustainable future.

The SBA Chairman said: "This year, SCRF marks the beginning of a new chapter in reading and learning for children and young adults. Young visitors will enjoy new edutainment and cultural adventures, and learn in a fun-filled environment, which we believe is a must for nurturing generations with a genuine passion for exploring new subjects and applying the knowledge they gain in all areas of life."

The Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival is one of the most important cultural events, dedicated to children and youth in the UAE and the Arab region. It seeks to promote a culture of reading and develop a passion to acquire knowledge in successive generations.

Over the years, the festival has developed into an integrated cultural platform and social hub that allows visitors to meet their favourite writers and experts, and broaden their intellectual horizons with a variety of literary, cultural, scientific and historical discussions and resources.

Related Topics

UAE Sharjah Wife Young Progress Reading Lead Hub May Family Event All From Arab Love

Recent Stories

DEWA&#039;s Smart Living initiative saves AED52.6 ..

32 minutes ago

51,471 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

47 minutes ago

ADJD launches its Ramadan Awareness Campaign

1 hour ago

UAE joins Jordan&#039;s celebrations of 100 years ..

1 hour ago

GCU introduces new advisory system for students

1 hour ago

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.