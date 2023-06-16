13 private joint-stock companies listed in UAE Capital Markets with total capital of AED 8.3 billion

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2023) The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) announced that the number of private joint-stock companies listed in the capital markets in the country totalled 13 companies, with a total capital of AED 8.266 billion, by the end of last year 2022.

The SCA added, in a recent report, that the companies are divided into 12 companies listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and one company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

According to the report, the companies listed on the ADX included:

The DFM includes one listed private joint stock company, BHM Capital for Financial Services, with a capital of AED 173.4 million.

The inclusion of private joint-stock companies in the local markets helps companies access a large capital base, in addition to opening the way to enhance brand value in an effective manner. This forms a pivotal part of the integrated vital system established by the state to embrace and support companies of all sizes, including startups down to the big companies.

It provides one of the best and most convenient business environments in the world.

Last year, the ADX launched the Nomu Market, a new brand for the "Second Market" platform, to provide an advanced trading platform that connects investors with private companies, and complements the growing dynamic system of emerging companies and promising growth companies in Abu Dhabi. This market provides private companies with access to a broader investor base.

Companies intending to be listed on the ADX Nomu Market have all the support they need throughout the listing process. The market also provides support to companies at the post-listing stage, including access to annual general assembly management services, dividend distribution, and support in corporate communication.

The qualifications for listing on the Nomu market include changing the legal form of the company to a private joint stock company, provided that it has been established for at least two years, in addition to submitting audited financial statements and listing no less than 5 percent of its capital.