138,154 Doses Of Covid19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 05:45 PM

138,154 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 138,154 doses of the Covid19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours. The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 1,665,987 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 16.

84 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the Covid19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.

More Stories From Middle East

