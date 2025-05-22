1,414 Emirati Entrepreneurs Benefit From Ruwad's Programmes
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 01:15 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) In 2024, a total of 1,414 Emirati entrepreneurs benefitted from training programmes and professional diplomas offered by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Foundation “Ruwad” affiliated with the Sharjah Department of Economic Development.
The initiative falls within Ruwad's annual plan to equip project owners with the skills needed to establish and manage small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Sharjah.
Fatima Al Ali, Acting Director of Ruwad, stated that the foundation is implementing a set of ambitious training projects as part of its vision to empower Emirati talents in entrepreneurship. The programmes aim to open promising opportunities for entrepreneurs and support their ventures across sectors, reinforcing Sharjah’s status as a preferred destination for national entrepreneurs.
Al Ali added that Ruwad’s training and diploma programmes provide participants with specialised knowledge and practical skills in administrative, financial, marketing, and legal fields. These are delivered through an integrated approach that combines real-world theoretical insights with hands-on application.
She noted that Ruwad has successfully built strong partnerships with various academic institutions, including universities, centers, and institutes, in addition to specialised entrepreneurship training entities.
These collaborations support the delivery of advanced training using modern technological tools and applications.
The training workshops and programmes addressed a wide range of topics, from general skill-building and business management to specialized content for launching small projects, financial accounting, and taxation for SMEs. They also included mini-MBA programmes, specialized diplomas, introductory workshops, and knowledge development sessions.
Al Ali expressed pride in the foundation’s role in upskilling various groups involved in or aspiring to join the entrepreneurial sector. These include existing entrepreneurs, aspiring startup founders, school and university students, government employees, retirees, and holders of home business licenses like Etimad and Masar.
Amina Mohammed, Director of the Training, Research, and Events Department, revealed that by the end of 2024, Ruwad had delivered a total of 395 training programmes and professional diplomas since its establishment. These amounted to 3,555 training hours over 1,139 training days, with a total of 9,724 participants.
