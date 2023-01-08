UrduPoint.com

17 Dead In Major Road Accident In East China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2023 | 12:30 PM

17 dead in major road accident in east China

NANCHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2023) Seventeen people were killed and 22 others sustained injuries early Sunday morning, following a severe road accident in Nanchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, the Chinese news Agency, Xinhua, reported.

The injured have been sent to hospital for treatment. The cause of the accident is under investigation, according to the local authority.

