UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17 Million Cheques Worth AED805 Bn Handled In Eight Months

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 09:15 PM

17 million cheques worth AED805 bn handled in eight months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) A total of 17 million cheques worth AED805 billion were handled by the Image based Cheque Clearing System (ICCS) during the first eight months of 2019, according to a report issued by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) today.

A breakdown showed that 1.77 million cheques worth AED 82.6 bn were cleared in August 2019, as compared to 2.

2 million cheques worth AED 110.2 bn in July, which was the best performer in terms of volume and value.

Interbank deposits amounted to AED145.4 bn during the period from January through the end of August 2019.

They valued AED20.06 bn in August 2019, which was the same level recorded in the preceding month.

Cash withdrawals amounted to AED150.87 bn during the first eight months of the year, with August recording AED19.6 bn.

Related Topics

UAE Bank Same UAE Dirham January July August 2019 From Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

Tadweer opens state-of-the-art control centre

1 hour ago

Ajman Crown Prince praises achievements of Ajman D ..

1 hour ago

Al Bowardi condoles martyrs&#039; families

1 hour ago

Best and worst Dubai government entities to be ann ..

1 hour ago

Omar bin Zayed condoles families of martyrs Al Man ..

1 hour ago

Omar bin Zayed offers condolences to family of mar ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.