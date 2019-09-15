17 million cheques worth AED805 bn handled in eight months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) A total of 17 million cheques worth AED805 billion were handled by the Image based Cheque Clearing System (ICCS) during the first eight months of 2019, according to a report issued by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) today.

A breakdown showed that 1.77 million cheques worth AED 82.6 bn were cleared in August 2019, as compared to 2.

2 million cheques worth AED 110.2 bn in July, which was the best performer in terms of volume and value.

Interbank deposits amounted to AED145.4 bn during the period from January through the end of August 2019.

They valued AED20.06 bn in August 2019, which was the same level recorded in the preceding month.

Cash withdrawals amounted to AED150.87 bn during the first eight months of the year, with August recording AED19.6 bn.