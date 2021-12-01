UrduPoint.com

24,744 Doses Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Administered During Past 24 Hours: MoHAP

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 07:45 PM

24,744 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2021) ABU DHABI, 1st December 2021 (WAM) - The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 24,744 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 21,895,945 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 221.

39 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the Covid19 virus.

