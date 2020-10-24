31 Italian companies to take part in virtual WETEX 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2020) Thirty-one Italian companies will take part in the virtual edition of Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition, WETEX 2020, on October 26 – 28.

This participation is almost 50 percent more than in the 2019 edition, according to the Italian Trade Agency, ITA.

The Italian companies will be showcasing the latest advancements of Italy in sustainable and renewable technology, with carefully selected companies covering a cross-section of the country’s offerings in the sector. These developments on water treatment, recycling, solar energy generation and renewables, air control and environmental protection systems, and green building systems have contributed to Italy’s recent energy savings’ great performance with a reduction of 43 million tonnes carbon emissions last year: one of the best EU and world performances.

Nicola Lener, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE said, "Sustainable and renewable technology is a growing sector in Italy. We launched the National Sustainable Development Strategy three years ago, which looks to shape a new vision towards a circular, low-emission economy, resilient to climate impacts and to other global changes. We’re proud to have exceeded the 17 per cent threshold of energy consumption with our renewable sources, a goal set by the European Green Deal which aims to decarbonise the energy sector across the continent. Our National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan had set its own target – by 2030, 30 per cent of Italy’s energy consumption must come from renewable resources."

This is coherent with the similar UAE’s target to get 50 per cent of its energy needs from clean sources by 2050.

Due to the major changes in both environmental and energetic policies of the country, Italian businesses are gaining momentum.

Renewable energy sector contributes 48.5 million Euros to Italy’s national GDP. Last year in Italy 2.6 billion investments in the green sector have been activated and 14.8 billion will be invested in sustainability.

Leading the Italian pavilion at the all-new WETEX, Amedeo Scarpa, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE said, "The UAE’s renewable sector has not been dramatically affected by the pandemic, by confirming its resiliency. As a matter of fact, the supply of Italian components used for desalination and solar power plants to the UAE has steadily increased. Over the last three years, Italy has consistently been one of the UAE’s preferred suppliers for renewable energy sector components, with a 16.47 per cent increase in the first trimester of 2020.

"Although this year has undoubtedly raised challenges, it’s still a very growing market and the Italian companies which are taking part in this year’s exhibition will, besides Covid-19 difficulties, present a number of exciting innovations, that can support the wider middle East’s commitment to sustainability. The virtual format of this year’s event is a natural fit for a sustainability exhibition, and removing the need for a physical presence, has allowed a larger and wider range of companies from Italy to participate. We invite all Emirati business counterparts to schedule a free virtual meeting with the 31 Italian companies, by reinforcing trustfully our win-win commercial relations and looking forward next physical edition in 2021, the year of Expo."

The 22nd WETEX is the 14th year that ITA will be participating. Although this year’s exhibition format will be a change from previous years, the 3D virtual environment will be equipped with an exhibition area, stands and booths.