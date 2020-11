ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2020) An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck south of Iran at 8:13 am local time Sunday, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

"This is a natural activity on the borders of the Arabian plate in the south part of Iran along the Zagros mountains," the Centre said adding that the tremors had no effect on the UAE.