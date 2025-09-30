Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 30 September 2025

Arslan Farid Published September 30, 2025 | 08:44 AM

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 30 September 2025 is 402,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 345,080. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 30 September 2025 is 402,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 345,080.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 368,925 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 316,321.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 402,500 Rs 368,925
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 345,080 Rs 316,321
Per Gram Gold Rs 34,508 Rs 31,632

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 September 2025

