Foreign Ministers Of UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye Issue Joint Statement

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 03:30 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) The Foreign Ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Türkiye, the Republic of Indonesia, and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan have issued a joint statement welcoming the US President Donald J. Trump’s leadership and his sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza, and assert their confidence in his ability to find a path to peace.

In their statement, the FMs emphasised the importance of the partnership with the United States in securing peace in the region. They welcomed the announcement by President Trump regarding his proposal to end the war, rebuild Gaza, prevent the displacement of the Palestinian people and advance a comprehensive peace, as well as his announcement that he will not allow the annexation of the West Bank.

The ministers affirm their readiness to engage positively and constructively with the United States and the parties toward finalising the agreement and ensuring its implementation, in a manner that ensures peace, security, and stability for the peoples of the region.

They reaffirmed their joint commitment to work with the United States to end the war in Gaza through a comprehensive deal that ensures unrestricted delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to Gaza, no displacement of the Palestinians, the release of hostages, a security mechanism that guarantees the security of all sides, full Israeli withdrawal, rebuilds Gaza and creates a path for a just peace on the basis of the two state solution, under which Gaza is fully integrated with the West Bank in a Palestinian state in accordance with international law as key to achieving regional stability and security.

