- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- Fujairah participates in International Co-ordinating Council of Man & Biosphere Programme in China
Fujairah Participates In International Co-ordinating Council Of Man & Biosphere Programme In China
Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 01:15 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) HANGZHOU, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) – The 37th session of UNESCO’s International Co-ordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme and the 5th World Congress of Biosphere Reserves concluded in Hangzhou, China, with the participation of the Fujairah Environment Authority and more than 4,000 delegates from over 150 countries.
The session showcased international experiences in integrating the principles of the MAB Programme into sustainable development policies and reviewed nominations for new biosphere reserves. The ArabMAB Network, chaired by the United Arab Emirates, presented its key achievements during its 2023–2025 mandate, including specialised workshops hosted in Fujairah to strengthen the capacity of Arab states in managing and preparing biosphere reserve nominations.
During the congress, 26 new reserves were added to UNESCO’s World Network of Biosphere Reserves, including five from the Arab region: Saudi Arabia’s Imam Turki bin Abdullah Reserve, Jordan’s Ajloun and Yarmouk Reserves, and Oman’s Green Mountain and Al Sareen Reserves.
Asayla Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the Fujairah Environment Authority and Chair of the ArabMAB Executive Committee, hailed the inclusion of the five Arab reserves as a “historic milestone” for the region. She affirmed that the achievement reflects years of collaborative work, capacity-building programmes, and interactive workshops held in Fujairah, which supported Arab reserve managers in preparing nomination files and adopting effective conservation strategies.
She added that the ArabMAB Network remains committed to strengthening regional and global partnerships, ensuring biosphere reserves continue to contribute to sustainable development and biodiversity conservation.
Recent Stories
Fujairah participates in International Co-ordinating Council of Man & Biosphere ..
Sharjah Department of Culture organises 4th Arab Poetry Forum in Niger
Theyab bin Tahnoon unveils Dubai Miracle Garden Season 14 with host of new attra ..
Sadequain Foundation all set to launch Illustration of Albert Camus Novel “The ..
Commissioner, DIG Hyderabad pays special visit to Center for Autism Rehabilitati ..
Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss climate change
Pakistan-US ties entering new phase of economic partnership: Envoy
One killed during mobile snatching bid in Peshawar
Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Chinese Embassy National Day reception
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condemns S Waziristan attack on F ..
NAB holds awareness Lecture on “Functions of NAB & Role of Students in ending ..
President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of mother of Sindh Home Minister
More Stories From Middle East
-
Fujairah participates in International Co-ordinating Council of Man & Biosphere Programme in China6 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Department of Culture organises 4th Arab Poetry Forum in Niger21 minutes ago
-
Theyab bin Tahnoon unveils Dubai Miracle Garden Season 14 with host of new attractions36 minutes ago
-
Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Chinese Embassy National Day reception2 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed receives Abu Dhabi Ports delegation; reviews infrastructure project updates3 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation4 hours ago
-
UAE President, Australian Prime Minister discuss strengthening bilateral ties under Comprehensive Ec ..4 hours ago
-
WETEX kicks off tomorrow with participation of 3,100 exhibitors4 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Samoa on taking constitutional oath4 hours ago
-
Ministry of Investment, Keeta sign MoU to establish Keeta’s UAE headquarters5 hours ago
-
Sharjah Chamber highlights prospects for strategic investment partnerships with Korean businesses6 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on Workforce Productivity Measurement System6 hours ago