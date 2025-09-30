Open Menu

Fujairah Participates In International Co-ordinating Council Of Man & Biosphere Programme In China

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 01:15 AM

Fujairah participates in International Co-ordinating Council of Man & Biosphere Programme in China

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) HANGZHOU, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) – The 37th session of UNESCO’s International Co-ordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme and the 5th World Congress of Biosphere Reserves concluded in Hangzhou, China, with the participation of the Fujairah Environment Authority and more than 4,000 delegates from over 150 countries.

The session showcased international experiences in integrating the principles of the MAB Programme into sustainable development policies and reviewed nominations for new biosphere reserves. The ArabMAB Network, chaired by the United Arab Emirates, presented its key achievements during its 2023–2025 mandate, including specialised workshops hosted in Fujairah to strengthen the capacity of Arab states in managing and preparing biosphere reserve nominations.

During the congress, 26 new reserves were added to UNESCO’s World Network of Biosphere Reserves, including five from the Arab region: Saudi Arabia’s Imam Turki bin Abdullah Reserve, Jordan’s Ajloun and Yarmouk Reserves, and Oman’s Green Mountain and Al Sareen Reserves.

Asayla Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the Fujairah Environment Authority and Chair of the ArabMAB Executive Committee, hailed the inclusion of the five Arab reserves as a “historic milestone” for the region. She affirmed that the achievement reflects years of collaborative work, capacity-building programmes, and interactive workshops held in Fujairah, which supported Arab reserve managers in preparing nomination files and adopting effective conservation strategies.

She added that the ArabMAB Network remains committed to strengthening regional and global partnerships, ensuring biosphere reserves continue to contribute to sustainable development and biodiversity conservation.

Related Topics

World China Oman Hangzhou Man Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates September Congress From Arab

Recent Stories

Fujairah participates in International Co-ordinati ..

Fujairah participates in International Co-ordinating Council of Man & Biosphere ..

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Department of Culture organises 4th Arab P ..

Sharjah Department of Culture organises 4th Arab Poetry Forum in Niger

21 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Tahnoon unveils Dubai Miracle Garden Se ..

Theyab bin Tahnoon unveils Dubai Miracle Garden Season 14 with host of new attra ..

36 minutes ago
 Sadequain Foundation all set to launch Illustratio ..

Sadequain Foundation all set to launch Illustration of Albert Camus Novel “The ..

2 hours ago
 Commissioner, DIG Hyderabad pays special visit to ..

Commissioner, DIG Hyderabad pays special visit to Center for Autism Rehabilitati ..

2 hours ago
 Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss climate ch ..

Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss climate change

2 hours ago
Pakistan-US ties entering new phase of economic pa ..

Pakistan-US ties entering new phase of economic partnership: Envoy

2 hours ago
 One killed during mobile snatching bid in Peshawar

One killed during mobile snatching bid in Peshawar

2 hours ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Chinese Embassy National ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Chinese Embassy National Day reception

2 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi con ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi condemns S Waziristan attack on F ..

2 hours ago
 NAB holds awareness Lecture on “Functions of NAB ..

NAB holds awareness Lecture on “Functions of NAB & Role of Students in ending ..

2 hours ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of moth ..

President Asif Ali Zardari condoles demise of mother of Sindh Home Minister

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East