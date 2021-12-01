50 years have made UAE global oasis of tolerance and coexistence: RAK Ruler

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has said that 50 years have made the UAE a global oasis of tolerance and coexistence, and a destination that attracts people of different cultures and backgrounds.

The UAE's celebration of this year's National Day is special and has exceptional meanings to the people that take more pride in belonging to this beloved homeland, he added.

In a statement to Nation Shield, the UAE Armed Forces' magazine, on the occasion of the UAE's 50th National Day, Sheikh Saud said, "In the UAE, we are proud to be the pioneers of one of the most successful experiences of the Union at the regional level, an experience that paved the way for establishing a modern state, which turns challenges into opportunities, and created the conditions and reasons that make it a major player on the global map.

"What we have achieved in fifty years is an exceptional model that is unique to the UAE. We know our strength, that we are capable of defining our goals and ambitions, and the keenest to create a better tomorrow for our future generations."

Sheikh Saud said, "Today, we celebrate the anniversary of the establishment of the Union, which was founded upon the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his brothers, the founders of the Union, who achieved a distinguished success and worked together to promote the UAE's name and stature based on a sincere desire and relentless determination.

"Today, fifty years have passed since the launch of the UAE's comprehensive development process and the country – under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan – continues to move forward with the same approach to affirm its loyalty to the path of the Union, sincerity to its values and principles, and its commitment to achieving the goals.

"Investing in people is the cornerstone of the success of the UAE's experience, an experience based on achieving outstanding success, making the UAE a centre of prosperity and growth in the region and a commendable example for social welfare and economic well-being.

"Our celebration of the UAE's Golden Jubilee, a celebration of 50 years of development and prosperity, 50 years of dedication and achievement, 50 years of the story of a nation that believes in its abilities, people who are loyal to their homeland, keen to be always at the forefront."

The Ras Al Khaimah Ruler concluded by saying, "On this day, I extend my greetings to my brothers, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates, and the people of the UAE."