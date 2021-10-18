5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes northern and eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck close to Taiwan's east coast city of Hualien on Monday, the island's weather bureau said, with no immediate reports of damage.

The quake briefly shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. It had a depth of 30.2 km (18.8 miles), and could be felt across the northern and eastern parts of Taiwan, the weather bureau added.