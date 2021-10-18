UrduPoint.com

5.2-magnitude Earthquake Shakes Northern And Eastern Taiwan

Muhammad Irfan 29 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 02:00 PM

5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes northern and eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck close to Taiwan's east coast city of Hualien on Monday, the island's weather bureau said, with no immediate reports of damage.

The quake briefly shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. It had a depth of 30.2 km (18.8 miles), and could be felt across the northern and eastern parts of Taiwan, the weather bureau added.

Related Topics

Weather Earthquake Hualien Taipei

Recent Stories

Police issue security plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi ( ..

Police issue security plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

2 minutes ago
 Federer drops out of top 10 as Norrie climbs ranki ..

Federer drops out of top 10 as Norrie climbs rankings

2 minutes ago
 Youth killed in road accident

Youth killed in road accident

2 minutes ago
 Fawad grieved over demise of famous poet, columnis ..

Fawad grieved over demise of famous poet, columnist Ajmal Niazi

2 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 03 Ireland Vs. Netherland ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 03 Ireland Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

12 minutes ago
 Shaheens optimist to win Pak-Sri Lankan series

Shaheens optimist to win Pak-Sri Lankan series

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.