6.1-magnitude Quake Shakes Southern Greek Islands

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2025 | 01:15 PM

6.1-magnitude quake shakes southern Greek islands

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) A 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook southern Greek islands early Thursday.

The epicentre was in the sea 58 kilometres north-northeast of Elounda, which is on the northern coast of Crete. It was 69 kilometres deep, according to the US Geological Survey.

