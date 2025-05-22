6.1-magnitude Quake Shakes Southern Greek Islands
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2025 | 01:15 PM
ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) A 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook southern Greek islands early Thursday.
The epicentre was in the sea 58 kilometres north-northeast of Elounda, which is on the northern coast of Crete. It was 69 kilometres deep, according to the US Geological Survey.
