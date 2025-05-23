JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Friday, according to the country's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

The BMKG reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of approximately 10 kilometres.

The quake did not pose a tsunami risk, authorities said.There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Indonesia lies within the Pacific Ring of Fire, a tectonic zone characterised by frequent seismic and volcanic activity.