6.3-magnitude Quake Jolts Indonesia's Sumatra Island

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 10:45 AM

6.3-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia's Sumatra island

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Friday, according to the country's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

The BMKG reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of approximately 10 kilometres.

The quake did not pose a tsunami risk, authorities said.There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Indonesia lies within the Pacific Ring of Fire, a tectonic zone characterised by frequent seismic and volcanic activity.

