67,000 pensioners, including veterans, to receive priority medical bookings under new partnership

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2021) Mubadala Health signed on Thursday a partnership agreement with Abu Dhabi Pension Fund (ADPF) that will see a group of 67,000 people made up of pensioners and beneficiaries, both civilians and military covered in the Fund’s services, benefit from high-level services across Mubadala Health’s entire network of healthcare providers.

The benefits available to the ADPF pensioners, their first-degree relatives, and beneficiaries of the deceased pensioners include priority bookings, second opinions and access to the updates and special offers provided by Mubadala Health partners.

The agreement covers services offered by Mubadala Health’s assets in its integrated health network, namely, Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre, Amana Healthcare, Capital Health Screening Centre, Healthpoint, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, and National Reference Laboratory, alongside Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

CEO of Mubadala Health, Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, expressed his delight to cooperate with Abu Dhabi Pension Fund to ensure that all the society members have access to the highest levels of care.

"Our diverse partners cover a full spectrum of healthcare services, offering world-class care with a local understanding of the specific needs of our patient population. With shared facilities and resources, we can coordinate on treatment plans for the ADPF pensioners to deliver a seamless patient journey personalised to their needs."

In turn, Khalaf Abdullah Rahma Al Hammadi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, affirmed the Fund’s keenness to establish various partnerships with successful national institutions, especially Mubadala Health, which is pioneer in providing health services, for the benefit of citizens covered by the Fund’s services, particularly the pensioners.