UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Eastern Indonesia

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 06:00 PM

7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Indonesia

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2019) An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 struck southeast of the city of Ternate on Sunday, in the Moluccas in the eastern area of Indonesia, according to the US Geological Survey, USGS, reported.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) at an area 168 km south-southeast of Ternate, Reuters has quoted the USGS as saying.

Indonesia's meteorology agency said there is no tsunami potential from the quake. A 5.8 magnitude aftershock followed around 30 minutes after, the agency website showed.

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties in the quake.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Ternate Indonesia Sunday From

Recent Stories

65% of Fujairah beach project completed

15 minutes ago

Dubai Police foil two drug smuggling attempts

30 minutes ago

Sharjah records AED14.7 billion worth of real esta ..

45 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber memberships growth up 14 percent i ..

1 hour ago

Dubai developing transport system to serve 25 mill ..

1 hour ago

Dubai set to emerge as world’s friendliest place ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.