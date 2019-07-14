7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Indonesia

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2019) An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.3 struck southeast of the city of Ternate on Sunday, in the Moluccas in the eastern area of Indonesia, according to the US Geological Survey, USGS, reported.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) at an area 168 km south-southeast of Ternate, Reuters has quoted the USGS as saying.

Indonesia's meteorology agency said there is no tsunami potential from the quake. A 5.8 magnitude aftershock followed around 30 minutes after, the agency website showed.

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties in the quake.