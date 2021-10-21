ABCC explores innovation potential between UAE and Brazil

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2021) Brazil and the UAE have held a seminar to hasten efforts to develop a platform to nurture fruitful discussions between business leaders of both countries where they can share insights and experiences on the latest innovations.

Organised jointly by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) and Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP), ‘Brazil – UAE Business Seminar on Innovation’ focused on two major topics. The first was themed "Innovation Environment in Arab Countries and Brazil: Opportunities and Challenges" and the second was "Investments in Science, Technology and Innovation in Arab countries and Brazil: Opportunities and Challenges".

The seminar kicked off in the presence of Marcos Pontes, Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation of Brazil; Hossein Mohamed Al Mahmoudi, CEO of Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, Fernando Igreja, Brazilian Ambassador to the UAE, Karen Jones, COO of Apex Brazil Office for the middle East and North Africa and Osmar Chohfi, President, Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, attended the inaugural session of the seminar.

Osmar Chohfi, President of ABCC, said, "Innovation is integral to economic development, and fast-paced changes in digitalisation are resulting in the advancement of 'frontier technologies' namely artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, biotechnology, and nanotechnology, all of which are vital for countries to achieve their Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)."

The inaugural session of the seminar focused on both countries’ positions on the scientific frontier, highlighting the role of knowledge production, technological developments, goods, and services. It further addressed the role of industries in digital transformation, perspectives on community participation, and how they can enhance businesses in the future.

The agenda of the seminar also included delivering proposals and recommendations which can contribute to the acceleration of digital transformation and enhancement of services.

The discussions focused mainly on raising Brazil's profile in foreign innovation ecosystems, identifying partnerships, attracting investments, supporting the internationalisation of start-ups, supporting the mobilisation of the Brazilian scientific diaspora abroad and fostering the collaboration between Brazilian and UAE technology parks and innovation environments.

"Through this seminar, we aim to stimulate the growth of new industries and services that produce jobs and contribute to human development and to set strategic research and innovation plans to take on emerging challenges. We aim to strengthen our strategic relations with the UAE, which enjoys a strong bond of close economic cooperation, cultural ties and robust trade relations. It is worth noting that both countries are actively pursuing sustainable development based on technology and innovation. ABCC is at the forefront in supporting both countries’ goals," Chohfi remarked.

One of ABCC’s latest initiatives in innovation includes the ABCC Lab, an innovation ecosystem where Brazilian and Arab start-ups are encouraged to seek solutions of interest to both regions. It has also developed the "Ellos business platform" and "Easy Trade", a fraud-resistant blockchain model which is a real revolution in customs clearance. It has contributed effectively to advancing a smarter, more sustainable and modern bilateral trade between Brazil and the Arab countries.