UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Attends Kuwaiti Embassy's Celebration Of National Day

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:45 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Kuwaiti embassy's celebration of national day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended a reception hosted by Sheikh Sabah Al-Malik, the Deputy Ambassador of Kuwait to UAE, on the occasion of the national day of his country.

The ceremony, which was held in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and a number of Sheikhs, ministers and high-ranking officials along with heads of Arab diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE.

Addressing the ceremony, Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the depth and width of the brotherly and historical ties binding the UAE and Kuwait, which, he said, are derived from the support provided by the two countries' leaderships.

He wished Kuwait continued progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of H.H. Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait.

Related Topics

UAE Kuwait Abu Dhabi Progress From Arab

Recent Stories

AED141.4 billion of UAE banks&#039; investments in ..

4 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge ..

4 minutes ago

Kuwait confirms new coronavirus case

4 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima condoles Suzanne Mubarak on death o ..

19 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condole family of late former Egyptian ..

34 minutes ago

RAK Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death of ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.