ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended a reception hosted by Sheikh Sabah Al-Malik, the Deputy Ambassador of Kuwait to UAE, on the occasion of the national day of his country.

The ceremony, which was held in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and a number of Sheikhs, ministers and high-ranking officials along with heads of Arab diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE.

Addressing the ceremony, Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the depth and width of the brotherly and historical ties binding the UAE and Kuwait, which, he said, are derived from the support provided by the two countries' leaderships.

He wished Kuwait continued progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of H.H. Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait.