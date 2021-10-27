Abdullah bin Zayed attends part of Future of Investment Initiative in Riyadh

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, today attended part of the 5th Future of Investment Initiative, which began yesterday in Riyadh, under the theme, "Investment in Humanity."

Sheikh Abdullah attended the session, entitled, "Redesigning Tourism Summit – Laying Foundations for Future Success," attended by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, and Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism of Bahrain, and several officials.

Lubna Bouza, Editor-in-Chief of the Economics Department at Sky news Arabia, moderated the session.

Adel bin Ahmed Al Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, received Sheikh Abdullah on his arrival in Riyadh.

More than 2,000 delegations attended the initiative, in addition to 5,000 decision-makers, heads of companies, policy-makers, investors, and innovators from around the world.

This key international event aims to explore pioneering solutions to social challenges and support the efforts to accomplish these solutions as an effective global platform for encouraging international cooperation.