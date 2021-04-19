UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Indian Minister Of External Affairs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 02:30 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of External Affairs

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2021) ABU DHABI, 18th April 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received on Sunday Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Indian Minister of External Affairs.

During the meeting, held at the ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah and Dr. Jaishankar discussed the historic relations between the UAE and the India and ways to enhance cooperation, particularly in commercial and health fields.

They also discussed the latest COVID-19 developments, the two countries' efforts to contain its repercussions, and the global efforts to provide vaccines to all countries.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the historic ties between the UAE and India and the continuous interest to develop and enhance bilateral cooperation in all domains, in a way that will fulfill the aspirations of their leaderships and benefit the their peoples.

He pointed out that the UAE-India strategic partnership contributes to creating more opportunities for growth in commercial, economic, cultural and other fields.

He praised the cooperation between the two countries to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.

Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, attended the meeting.

Related Topics

India UAE Abu Dhabi April Sunday All

Recent Stories

UAE Flag Balloon to be launched in November

39 minutes ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit ann ..

39 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s autism awareness campaign gathers pac ..

4 hours ago

53 food establishments in Dubai closed in Q1 for C ..

4 hours ago

President, VP and Mohamed bin Zayed condole with T ..

4 hours ago

UAE a leader in green energy production, sustainab ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.