Abdullah bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of External Affairs

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2021) ABU DHABI, 18th April 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received on Sunday Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Indian Minister of External Affairs.

During the meeting, held at the ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah and Dr. Jaishankar discussed the historic relations between the UAE and the India and ways to enhance cooperation, particularly in commercial and health fields.

They also discussed the latest COVID-19 developments, the two countries' efforts to contain its repercussions, and the global efforts to provide vaccines to all countries.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the historic ties between the UAE and India and the continuous interest to develop and enhance bilateral cooperation in all domains, in a way that will fulfill the aspirations of their leaderships and benefit the their peoples.

He pointed out that the UAE-India strategic partnership contributes to creating more opportunities for growth in commercial, economic, cultural and other fields.

He praised the cooperation between the two countries to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.

Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, attended the meeting.