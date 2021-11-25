UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Receives Prime Minister Of Ivory Coast At Expo 2020 Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 09:30 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Ivory Coast at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Ivory Coast Prime Minister Patrick Achi, reviewed the prosects of fostering cooperation between the two nations and exchanged views over the latest regional and international developments of interest.

This came as the UAE top diplomat received the African premier at Expo 2020 Dubai, in the presence of Kandia Kamissoko Camara, Minister of State, Minister for Foreign Affairs, African Integration and the Diaspora of Côte d'Ivoire, and Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs.

Sheikh Abdullah and Achi discussed the participation of Ivory Coast in Expo 2020 Dubai and the role of its pavilion in creating promising opportunities for promoting cooperation and encouraging international economic growth.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Achi and his delegation, highlighting the distinguished ties between the two countries and their keenness to reinforce them.

Before the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Achi witnessed the exchange of three agreements between the two countries on avoiding double taxation, stimulating and protecting mutual investments, and streamlining air transport services. The three agreements had been signed by the two countries on the sidelines of the visit.

The double taxation avoidance and investment encouragement and protection agreements were signed by Al Hussaini and Camara, while the air transport services agreement was signed by Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), and Camara.

