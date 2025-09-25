Open Menu

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club Hosts Swim For Life Masters Championship

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 09:15 PM

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club hosts Swim for Life Masters Championship

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 25th September, 2025 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club has announced that it will host the Swim for Life Masters Championship next Sunday, with the participation of more than 160 swimmers from 15 nationalities, representing 31 teams, competing across 24 diverse races.

Humaid Al Houti, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club, confirmed the club’s readiness to host this major event, which precedes the hosting and participation in the Abu Dhabi Masters Games 2026. He pointed out that the championship enjoys the participation of elite amateur and professional swimmers, contributing to enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position as a prime destination for aquatic sports.

He explained that the championship will also be accompanied by a comprehensive community experience aimed at raising awareness of the importance of water sports.

The event programme includes races across various disciplines and distances (50m, 100m, 200m) in freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly, and medley swimming.

As for the age groups, they cover all levels for both men and women, starting from 18 years up to 51 years and above.

Related Topics

Sports Water Abu Dhabi September Women Sunday Event All From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first co ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first cohort of Georgetown University� ..

16 minutes ago
 Smart integrated infrastructure set as theme for D ..

Smart integrated infrastructure set as theme for Dubai World Challenge for Self- ..

31 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first co ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first cohort of Dubai Financial Expert ..

31 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of second c ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of second cohort of Dubai Family Business ..

46 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed chairs EAD's board meeting, revie ..

Hamdan bin Zayed chairs EAD's board meeting, reviews preparations to host World ..

46 minutes ago
 Court adjourns hearing in PTI founder’s Azadi Ma ..

Court adjourns hearing in PTI founder’s Azadi March cases till Oct 29

1 hour ago
Naseem cracks down on Hub industries for violating ..

Naseem cracks down on Hub industries for violating environmental standards

1 hour ago
 Dr. Amjad inspects work progress on Nowshera Mega ..

Dr. Amjad inspects work progress on Nowshera Mega City

1 hour ago
 Arrests made in Attock murder case

Arrests made in Attock murder case

1 hour ago
 2 men killed in a road accident on Jhang road

2 men killed in a road accident on Jhang road

1 hour ago
 Court grants five-day physical remand of social me ..

Court grants five-day physical remand of social media activist Falak Javed

2 hours ago
 251st urs of Hazrat Khawaja Mohkum Serani begins

251st urs of Hazrat Khawaja Mohkum Serani begins

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East