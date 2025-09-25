Dr. Amjad inspects work progress on Nowshera Mega City

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali on Thursday visited the Nowshera Mega City Housing Project and reviewed the ongoing development works

Director General Imran Wazir along with departmental officials accompanied him during the visit.

Briefing the Special Assistant, the Director General said that the housing project covers 2,000 kanals of land in its first phase and will later be expanded to 6,000 kanals. The project site is located just 4 kilometers away from the Motorway. He further informed that 30 percent work on the link road has been completed, while 50 percent of the revised boundary wall plan is also completed along with the installation of the main gate.

On the occasion, Dr. Amjad Ali directed the authorities to ensure the embankments along the Khwar Canal are built strong and durable to protect residents from potential flood damage. He emphasized that the development on the remaining area will continue in phases.

He also instructed NESPAK officials to complete the revised project plan report within one month so that the pace of work could be further expedited. Moreover, he directed for the early completion of the access road to facilitate timely progress.

The Special Assistant expressed confidence that the Nowshera Mega City Project would be completed on schedule.