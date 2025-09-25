Open Menu

Dr. Amjad Inspects Work Progress On Nowshera Mega City

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 07:53 PM

Dr. Amjad inspects work progress on Nowshera Mega City

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali on Thursday visited the Nowshera Mega City Housing Project and reviewed the ongoing development works

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali on Thursday visited the Nowshera Mega City Housing Project and reviewed the ongoing development works.

Director General Imran Wazir along with departmental officials accompanied him during the visit.

Briefing the Special Assistant, the Director General said that the housing project covers 2,000 kanals of land in its first phase and will later be expanded to 6,000 kanals. The project site is located just 4 kilometers away from the Motorway. He further informed that 30 percent work on the link road has been completed, while 50 percent of the revised boundary wall plan is also completed along with the installation of the main gate.

On the occasion, Dr. Amjad Ali directed the authorities to ensure the embankments along the Khwar Canal are built strong and durable to protect residents from potential flood damage. He emphasized that the development on the remaining area will continue in phases.

He also instructed NESPAK officials to complete the revised project plan report within one month so that the pace of work could be further expedited. Moreover, he directed for the early completion of the access road to facilitate timely progress.

The Special Assistant expressed confidence that the Nowshera Mega City Project would be completed on schedule.

Recent Stories

Court adjourns hearing in PTI founder’s Azadi Ma ..

Court adjourns hearing in PTI founder’s Azadi March cases till Oct 29

3 minutes ago
 Naseem cracks down on Hub industries for violating ..

Naseem cracks down on Hub industries for violating environmental standards

3 minutes ago
 Dr. Amjad inspects work progress on Nowshera Mega ..

Dr. Amjad inspects work progress on Nowshera Mega City

3 minutes ago
 Arrests made in Attock murder case

Arrests made in Attock murder case

3 minutes ago
 2 men killed in a road accident on Jhang road

2 men killed in a road accident on Jhang road

3 minutes ago
 Court grants five-day physical remand of social me ..

Court grants five-day physical remand of social media activist Falak Javed

11 minutes ago
251st urs of Hazrat Khawaja Mohkum Serani begins

251st urs of Hazrat Khawaja Mohkum Serani begins

11 minutes ago
 6th Divisional Inter-School Taekwondo Championship ..

6th Divisional Inter-School Taekwondo Championship to be held on October 25

11 minutes ago
 SCCI mobile medical team holds relief camp

SCCI mobile medical team holds relief camp

11 minutes ago
 Flood damage assessment begins under rehabilitatio ..

Flood damage assessment begins under rehabilitation drive

11 minutes ago
 FCCI starts new amnesty scheme to facilitate its m ..

FCCI starts new amnesty scheme to facilitate its members

6 minutes ago
 Youth electrocuted in Lahore

Youth electrocuted in Lahore

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan