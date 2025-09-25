Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of second cohort of Dubai Family Business Management Programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, attended the graduation of the second cohort of the Dubai Family Business Management Programme.

Launched in October 2023 by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the programme is organised by the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses under Dubai Chambers, in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD).

The programme aims to ensure the continuity of family businesses and enable smooth ownership and management succession, while developing effective management skills and advancing governance practices within family enterprises.

The graduation took place during the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, Dubai’s premier annual event focused on leadership and management, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Forum brought together 1,000 top government and private sector business figures to discuss the future of administrative and leadership transformation, embed best practices, and advance the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the best city in the world.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said, “Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai’s economy continues to set global benchmarks for leadership and excellence through its ability to achieve sustainability, invest in future opportunities and the new economy, and build strong foundations of diversity and resilience. Our goal in Dubai is to maximise potential across all sectors. To this end, we view family businesses as a cornerstone of the emirate’s economy as their continuity and growth are key drivers of comprehensive development.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan added, “Family businesses in Dubai enjoy a rich legacy of accumulated knowledge and expertise. Empowering their new leaders ensures this experience is passed on and built upon by future generations, strengthening their ability to innovate and grow in an evolving business environment.”

Family businesses play a vital role in Dubai’s economic development, representing about 90% of all private companies in the UAE. Their investments cover diverse sectors, contributing around 40% of the country’s GDP and employing more than 70% of the private-sector workforce.

The second cohort of the programme trained second-tier leaders in family businesses through courses delivered by faculty from the International Institute for Management Development (IMD).

The training combined virtual sessions with one-on-one mentorship.

The Dubai Family Business Management Programme is designed to prepare participants for generational leadership transitions. Since the sustainability of family businesses relies on investing in their future leaders, the programme focuses on building effective leadership skills to ensure smooth succession and promote governance best practices in line with the strategic objectives of the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses.

The programme also familiarised participants with Dubai’s economic trends and priorities, particularly the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. It emphasised strengthening public–private partnerships by drawing on past success stories, involving participants in local economic projects through government–business collaboration, and fostering stronger ties between family businesses and government entities to advance economic and community partnerships.

By equipping the next generation of family business leaders with core administrative and leadership skills, the programme prepares them to play a more effective role in ensuring long-term success, sustainable growth, and adaptability to future demands.

Training focused on advanced global leadership curricula to strengthen participants’ readiness to manage businesses effectively, enhance governance frameworks, improve performance, and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global business hub.

Participants benefited from the insights of leading academics, interactive learning sessions, direct engagement with family business leaders, as well as case studies and field visits.

The programme also gave participants the opportunity to work on development projects for their family businesses, applying the frameworks and concepts they learned. It enabled them to network with peers from family businesses worldwide and benefit from personal mentorship sessions to support their self-development goals.

Participants explored strategies for building trust and credibility within the business community, among family shareholders, and with boards and management teams. At every stage, the Programme prepared them to better respond to evolving personal, family, and corporate leadership needs.

The programme offered participants a unique opportunity to develop essential leadership skills for family business management, including articulating and sharing their strategic vision with family members and employees, using storytelling to inspire, and recognising the critical role of emotional intelligence in senior leadership. It further addressed the specific challenges facing family businesses and ways to leverage their strategic advantages.