Arrests made in Attock murder case

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Attock City Police have arrested a husband on Thursday, his parents, and an accomplice in connection with the murder of the husband's wife, due to childlessness.

According to the police, the couple had been married for about 4 to 5 years and had frequent quarrels and domestic violence due to their inability to conceive.

The accused, identified as Zahir Khan, confessed to the crime during interrogation, stating that the disputes over childlessness led to the brutal act.

Further investigation is underway to gather more evidence and ensure strict legal punishment for the culprits.

