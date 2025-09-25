DCD Abu Dhabi Concludes Second Edition Of Social Care Forum
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) The Department of Community Development has concluded the Social Care Forum 2025, held under the theme Future Ready Social Care: People, Practice and Policy.
Over two days, the forum brought together experts, policymakers and institutions from across the world to discuss the future of the social sector. More than 20 dialogue sessions and training workshops addressed global challenges and emerging trends, while showcasing best practices and innovative solutions for inclusive and sustainable systems.
The event drew over 1,500 participants, including 50 speakers and specialists from government, private and academic institutions, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role as a global hub for social care development.
Key sessions explored topics such as digital safeguarding, the role of artificial intelligence and data analytics in improving social services, and global developments in social care policy.
Other workshops provided practical training in areas such as child protection, trauma-informed case management, and fostering family resilience.
In his closing address, Hamad Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Department of Community Development, said the forum marked a new milestone for Abu Dhabi’s leadership, offering a platform for global experts to shape an innovative roadmap for the future of social care focused on quality of life and sustainable services.
The forum concluded with recommendations that reaffirm Abu Dhabi’s pioneering role in driving innovation in social policy and highlight its position as a leading voice in building integrated, people-centred systems for a more inclusive and sustainable world.
