Court Adjourns Hearing In PTI Founder’s Azadi March Cases Till Oct 29
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 07:53 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The District and Sessions Courts of Islamabad on Thursday heard two cases against the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and several party leaders linked to the Azadi March.
Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah conducted the proceedings.
The cases were registered at Kohsar Police Station on charges of violating Section 144, which restricts public gatherings and demonstrations.
During the hearing, arguments on acquittal petitions filed by the PTI founder could not be completed. The court, while noting the pending arguments, adjourned the proceedings until October 29.
On behalf of the PTI founder, lawyers Sardar Muhammad Masroor Khan and Zahid Bashir Dar appeared before the court and began presenting their arguments. They sought dismissal of the cases, arguing that the charges lacked legal merit. However, the prosecution’s position is yet to be completed, leaving the matter undecided.
The court has fixed October 29 as the next date for hearing, when both sides are expected to conclude their submissions. The decision on the acquittal applications will determine whether the PTI founder and other leaders face further trial under Section 144 violations.
