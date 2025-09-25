Smart integrated infrastructure set as theme for Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport in 2027

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), announced that the 5th edition of the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport in 2027 will focus on the theme Smart Integrated Infrastructure.

The competition will task companies with designing systems that integrate sensors, connectivity and data analytics to enhance efficiency, sustainability and performance in urban and public services.

The announcement was made at the close of the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport 2025, held at Dubai World Trade Centre, which attracted more than 3,000 participants and featured over 80 speakers including senior officials, experts and technology developers.



During the congress, RTA signed four agreements with Emaar Properties, Al-Futtaim Group, and the winners of the 2025 challenge — the WeRide and Deutsche Bahn consortium, and Zelos Technology. The agreements cover showcasing and testing self-driving technologies at Festival City, Creek Harbour and other locations in Dubai.

Al Tayer said the agreements reflect Dubai’s vision to position itself as the world’s smartest city and a global testbed for future mobility technologies. “Investment in self-driving transport is a key pillar of digital transformation. It supports advanced services that improve quality of life and customer happiness while enhancing road safety and reducing reliance on private vehicles,” he added.