Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first cohort of Dubai Financial Experts Programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, attended the graduation ceremony of the first cohort of the Dubai Financial Experts Programme.

The programme is organised by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD).

The ceremony took place during the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum (MBRLF), the premier annual gathering focused on future transformation in leadership and management that aims to implement the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, of making Dubai the world’s foremost city. The Forum brought together 1,000 key government and private sector leaders in Dubai.

Marking the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said, “Human capital is the most rewarding area of investment. Empowering our national talent to meet world-class standards is key to securing Dubai’s future and sustaining its global standing.

“The UAE’s financial sector is a cornerstone of its national economy, and we aim to position it among the world’s most innovative and competitive sectors. The Dubai Financial Experts Programme provides this vital sector with an outstanding pool of talented professionals who possess innovative visions, enabling them to chart future transformations and boost the country’s financial sector.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan added, “This programme strengthens Dubai’s position as a leading global financial hub. We place our complete trust in our people as our true wealth and the pillar of our nation’s progress and sustainable development.”

The programme is designed to hone the capabilities of UAE nationals in the financial sector through a unique learning experience combining world-class executive education, access to top global innovators and executives, and the development of entrepreneurial mindsets.

Aimed at nationals between the ages of 25 and 35 with 5–10 years of professional experience, participants were selected based on a comprehensive assessment of their financial and leadership competencies, educational background, strategic project management skills, and drive for success.

The first cohort comprised participants from 16 government and private sector entities, namely Dubai Government’s Department of Finance, DP World, the Economic Security Center of Dubai, Dubai Chambers, Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, Dubai Police, Emirates Airline, the Securities and Commodities Authority, the Community Development Authority, Emirates NBD, Commercial International Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mashreq Bank, RAKBANK, and Mastercard.

Graduates of the programme attended a course on financial innovation and purpose-driven leadership at Oxford University’s Saïd business school in the United Kingdom.

They explored key topics such as fintech, innovation in banking, ethics and compliance, readiness for artificial intelligence and its financial sector transformations, digital finance, future leadership, and blockchain. They also met with several start-up founders to learn about pioneering entrepreneurial ideas.

During the programme, participants took part in hands-on training sessions delivered by international mentors at leading financial institutions within DIFC, as well as a five-day trip to Silicon Valley, USA. These opportunities offered networking opportunities with senior executives and introduced participants to cutting-edge innovations.

They also worked on capstone projects focused on achieving tangible impact and applying acquired knowledge and expertise to their professional environments.

Since its establishment, MBRCLD has established itself as one of the world’s top leadership development centres, following the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of prioritising the investment in people as the cornerstone for successful development strategies and objectives.

MBRCLD aims to ‘Create Leaders for Tomorrow’ by identifying, developing, and empowering leaders at all levels through specialised programmes and targeted initiatives that ultimately help nurture the next generation of Emirati leaders.