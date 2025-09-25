Naseem cracks down on Hub industries for violating environmental standards

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Environment and Climate Change, Naseem-ur-Rehman Khan Mulakhail, conducted a surprise inspection of the Hub industrial zone, expressing strong disapproval over widespread violations of environmental regulations and standard operating procedures (SOPs) at multiple factories

HUB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister on Environment and Climate Change, Naseem-ur-Rehman Khan Mulakhail, conducted a surprise inspection of the Hub industrial zone, expressing strong disapproval over widespread violations of environmental regulations and standard operating procedures (SOPs) at multiple factories.

During the visit, Mulakhail directed authorities to immediately issue notices to all units contributing to environmental pollution.

He called for strict enforcement measures, warning that industrial growth must not come at the expense of public health and ecological integrity.

Naseem-ur-Rehman Mulakhail urged factory owners to adopt environmentally responsible practices, including proper waste management systems for industrial waste and wastewater. He stressed that safeguarding the local population and natural surroundings is a non-negotiable priority.

He reiterated that all factories must possess a valid No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Department of Environment.

Units operating with expired NOCs were instructed to renew them immediately through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The advisor warned that non-compliant factories would be sealed.

To ensure ongoing compliance, Naseem-ur-Rehman Mulakhail ordered weekly inspections of industrial areas and mandated detailed reporting to higher authorities. He emphasized the Balochistan government’s firm stance on environmental protection, stating that negligence will not be tolerated.

Legal Action and Sustainable Development Concluding his visit, Mulakhail warned that industrialists who violate environmental laws will face substantial fines and legal consequences. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sustainable development, asserting that economic progress must align with the well-being of both the public and the planet.