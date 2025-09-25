2 men killed in a road accident on Jhang road

(@FahadShabbir)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Two people lost their lives in the accident on Thursday, including the driver, while two others were injured, on Jhang road Chiniot.

According to rescue spokesman, he said that the accident occurred when a container, was headed from Karachi to Gujranwala via Chiniot, overturned out of control.

The rescue 1122 personnel promptly responded to the scene and dead bodies were shifted to their native town, while the injured individuals were also shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment.

