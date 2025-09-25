Open Menu

UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials To President Of El Salvador

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 08:15 PM

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) Salem Alowais, UAE Ambassador to the United Mexican States, presented his credentials as Non-Resident Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of El Salvador to Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador, at the National Palace.

Alowais conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Bukele, along with their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of El Salvador.

For his part, President Bukele conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and his wishes for further progress and development for the government and people of the UAE.

President Bukele wished the ambassador success in his duties to further strengthen bilateral relations across various fields between the two countries, affirming his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

For his part, Alowais expressed his pride in representing the UAE in El Salvador, highlighting his commitment to enhance bilateral relations across various sectors, which contribute to consolidating ties between both nations.

During the meeting, the two sides explored fields of cooperation between the UAE and El Salvador and ways to develop them to achieve the interests and ambitions of both countries and their peoples.

