Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses challenges facing workers cities during coronavirus pandemic

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry organised a business meeting with the Committee of Developers of Workers' Cities to explore the challenges faced by these cities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Helal Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Chamber, Dr. Mubarak Al Ameri, Member of the board of Directors of the Chamber, and Chairman of the Committee, Otaiba Al Otaiba, Member of the Board of Directors of the Chamber and Deputy Chairman of the Committee, and other officials.

During the meeting, Al Muhairi stated that the chamber is supporting the private sector, ensuring business continuity, and organising meetings with its business committees to explore the current needs of key economic sectors, noting that the chamber is committed to exploring the problems facing workers cities in Abu Dhabi, and submitting a comprehensive report to relevant authorities to find proactive solutions.

Under the same framework, Al Muhairi also met with the "Services Sector Committee," with the attendance of Sanad Al Miqbali, Chairman of the Services Sector Committee, Salah Al Kaabi, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, and Mohammed Al Badi.

The meeting addressed the key challenges facing tourism companies, especially after the suspension of their activities, and stressed the importance for relevant authorities, such as the Abu Dhabi Authority for Culture and Heritage, to develop appropriate strategies and help draft an emergency plan to help tourism companies and ensure the continuity of their business.

The meeting recommended the drafting of a proposal to support internal tourism while respecting the precautionary and preventive measures that aim to protect public health.

The meeting also suggested the inclusion of car rental companies in Abu Dhabi in the list of beneficiaries of the Abu Dhabi Government’s economic initiatives, including the discounts provided by the Department of Economic Development.