Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and Al Ain University collaborate on economic research

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has signed a cooperation agreement with Al Ain University to conduct and prepare studies and research on topics related to the economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The agreement was signed by Rashid Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Under-Secretary of ADDED, and Dr. Ghaleb Al Rifai, President of Al Ain University, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

Under the agreement, the sides will prepare studies and research, and align with ADDED plans and objectives and labour market requirements, to help realise Abu Dhabi Government's strategic objectives to drive sustainable economic development.

The two entities will also work together to organise relevant conferences, seminars and specialised workshops, as well as to support efforts to prepare graduates armed with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively contribute to building a knowledge-based economy.

Al Balushi highlighted the importance of this partnership in enhancing the department’s efforts in regulating the business sector and economic operations in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to help steer economic initiatives and strategies towards achieving diversified and sustainable economic growth.

He said that the cooperation between government entities and scientific and academic institutions would contribute to further developing the emirate’s economic ecosystem, achieving its sustainability and enhancing its global competitiveness, by driving it with studies and research to facilitate the decision-making process.

For his part, Dr. Ghaleb Al Refai underscored the university’s commitment to provide scientific and academic support to meet labour market requirements, and prepare graduates who are highly qualified in various fields, which would in turn accelerate the emirate's overall development.