Abu Dhabi Digital Authority Honoured As Top Digital Innovator By Software AG

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 07:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, ADDA, was honoured with the "Innovation in implementing API Management in Government" award, by Software AG for its outstanding and innovative use of technologies powered by Software AG’s webMethods API Management platform.

The award is a testament to the authority's commitment in accelerating innovation across the ecosystem, as they drive the digital future of Abu Dhabi, towards building a digitised government, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position across the globe.

The award was presented to Dr. Rawda Al Saadi, Director-General of the ADDA, by Sanjay Brahmawar, Chief Executive Officer, Software AG.

Over the past two years, the deployment of Software AG’s webMethods API Management platform has enabled the authority to embark on a new digital transformation journey, simplifying and speeding up public processes and services, in line with the objectives of the ADDA of creating service excellence.

The ADDA also launched TAMM last year, a unified online service platform that offers customer journeys focused on a comprehensive range of government services through a single portal.

Software AG continually celebrates organisations and customers that have pushed the envelope to accomplish progressive changes by driving business transformation in order to achieve greater efficiencies that result in better social services for residents.

