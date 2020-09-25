Abu Dhabi Global Goals House events continue

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2020) ABU DHABI, 25th September 2020 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi’s Global Goals House has continued with a series of events as part of the United Nations General Assembly Week, with panel debates and one-on-one discussions that explore international efforts aimed at advancing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Organised by Abu Dhabi Government Media Office and held at Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, this is the first year Abu Dhabi has played host to Goals House, which coincides with the UN General Assembly’s 75th anniversary.

On Wednesday, 23rd September, Abu Dhabi hosted "The Great Green Reset: Rebuilding Sustainably" Panel Discussion, moderated by CNBC’s Dan Murphy and featuring Awaidha Murshed Ali Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE); Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi; Vivian Schiller, Executive Director at Aspen Digital; and Alan Smith, CEO of Agthia Group.

In the face of the disruption caused by COVID-19, the panel explored how governments and companies must sharpen appetites for sustainability at local, national and global levels to drive sustainable development in a post-pandemic world.

During the discussion, Awaidha Murshed Ali Al Marar shared, "The pandemic has made us rethink security of supply and environmental impact, it has stress tested our system, sending us a message – we need to change our behaviour around the way we consume this energy"

Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri added, "The pandemic has been positive for the environment in Abu Dhabi, with a 60 percent drop in transport related pollutants during the lockdown and increased biodiversity near urban areas.

Nature is supreme, we need to learn more than ever how to respect it".

Alan Smith, also added, "99% percent of materials we use are recyclable, the next challenge for industry is how do you convert that 99% of recyclable materials to 99% of recycled materials".

On the evening of 23rd September, Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, also addressed the group gathered in London for the World Food Programme’s "Dine With Purpose" event, focused on the climate’s impact on food supply. The occasion provided an opportunity to showcase the Emirate’s work in future-proofing important food supplies, including its US$100 million investment and R&D in the vital AgTech sector.

During his remarks Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi said, "The last nine months have bought to the forefront our focus on Agtech and supporting both home grown and international companies to develop their tech in Abu Dhabi". He went on to add, "We want to be able to help export these learnings and successes to other arid countries and help them with their food supply journey."

Last night, 24th September, Abu Dhabi hosted "Will the Global Pandemic Fast-Track the Healthtech Revolution?" Panel Discussion which will be followed today by a "Culture through COVID-19" Fireside Chat.