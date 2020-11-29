Abu Dhabi Government to showcase 88 unique digital initiatives, projects at GITEX

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Government’s participation in GITEX Technology Week 2020, taking place through December 10th at the Dubai World Trade Centre, features the attendance of 23 government entities, in addition to academic institutions and a group of the world's major technology giants.

During the exhibition, the Abu Dhabi Government is showcasing 88 initiatives and innovative digital projects in its pavilion that aim to create a unique experience for visitors by introducing a unified platform that features all government entities.

In preparation for the event, the Department of Government Support – Abu Dhabi, DGS, represented by the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, ADDA, the government entity that leads the digital transformation in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, conducted a preparatory online meeting with officials from the participating government entities to coordinate efforts and finalise preparations for the five-day event, ensuring effective participation that strengthens the position of Abu Dhabi as a leader in digital transformation by enhancing cooperation and coordination between various entities in the emirate.

The meeting emphasised the importance of taking into account COVID-19 precautionary measures, including social distancing and the compulsory wearing of face masks, in order to safeguard the security, safety, and health of visitors and exhibitors.

The Abu Dhabi Government’s participation comes under the supervision of the Higher Committee of Digital Government, as part of its efforts to implement a governance framework across the Abu Dhabi Government and make a fundamental change in the concept of government services, moving towards a digital future. This is part of the efforts to enable an integrated digital government based on innovation and creativity, to serve all members of society in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, while strengthening partnerships between government entities and the private sector.

"At GITEX 2020, we are updating the digital transformation process in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, its progress so far, and the efforts and plans to accelerate the process, in line with the vision of the wise leadership, aimed at enhancing the quality of life and achieving the happiness of all Abu Dhabi citizens and residents. The exhibition is the ideal opportunity to cement Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for digital innovation, both regionally and globally," said Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support – Abu Dhabi.

The pavilion will also feature a group of the world's major technology giants, including microsoft, IBM, Dell and Intel.