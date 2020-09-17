Abu Dhabi hosts Global Goals House during UN General Assembly Week 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2020) Abu Dhabi will play host to a Global Goals House during United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, Week from 20th to 24th September, as part of international efforts to support the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

This month, the UN General Assembly marks its 75th anniversary, an important milestone as the world is presented with an urgent challenge to build a more sustainable world in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Launched at the World Economic Forum at Davos in 2019, Goals House is a global programme that brings together thought leaders and influencers from industry, government, academia, culture, civil society and the media to share strategic-thinking and inspire movements to make the Global Goals a reality. In addition to Abu Dhabi, 2020 venues include London, New York, Berlin and Rwanda, among others.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, and held at Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, this is the first year Abu Dhabi has played host to Goals House.

During a series of panel discussions and one-on-one fireside chats, key leaders from the public and private sectors of Abu Dhabi will come together, physically and virtually, with other international leaders to explore the vital role the emirate can play in guiding and stimulating global agendas for future innovation, as well as a coordinated response to the pandemic.

Abu Dhabi’s robust UNGA itinerary will be a series of live panels, which will also be available online after the event that currently includes: "Utilising Tech and Innovation for Sustainable Economic Development" Panel Discussion: While government bodies and business leaders have been working to address environmental, social and economic issues for some time, many now recognise the best way to address these complex challenges is by scaling up efforts through collaboration with peers, industry and sector organisations, customers, governments, non-profit organisations and society at large.

"The Great Green Reset: Rebuilding Sustainably" Panel Discussion: The disruption caused by COVID-19 is undeniable, and to build back, governments and companies must sharpen appetites for sustainability at local, national and global levels to drive sustainable development in a post-pandemic world. This will be the focus of this discussion.

"Will the Global Pandemic Fast-Track the Healthtech Revolution?" Panel Discussion: This panel will offer an opportunity to showcase some of the significant advancements made in healthcare technologies, and how HealthTech can be utilised to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

"Sustainable Innovation for the SDGs’’ Panel Discussion: Focused on sustainable innovation for the SDGs, as well as AI and Google’s Impact Challenge in meeting the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

"AgTech: Ensuring Food Supply": Coinciding with a World Food Programme-sponsored "Dine With Purpose" event being held in London, this discussion will focus on the climate’s impact on food supply. It will also provide an opportunity to showcase the Emirate’s work in future-proofing important food supplies, including its US$100 million investment and R&D in the vital AgTech sector.

"Culture through COVID" Fireside Chat: This discussion will explore what the future looks like for culture in a world impacted by new health and safety requirements, travel restrictions and declines in many of the world’s largest economies while highlighting the importance of rebuilding a society that still values history and heritage.

To view the programming from Goals House Abu Dhabi and others, visit Global Goals House Panels from the Abu Dhabi hub. It will be available to view on the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office’s YouTube channel.