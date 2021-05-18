UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi International Airport Accredited By ACI For Its Health And Safety Measures

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 03:45 PM

Abu Dhabi International Airport accredited by ACI for its health and safety measures

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2021) Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) has successfully received the Airport Health Accreditation from Airports Council International (ACI), as a testament of its implementation of extensive health and safety measures in response to the global pandemic.

The accreditation reflects the quality of the Airport’s measures, which align with the recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organisation Council’s Aviation Recovery Task Force (ICAO CART), as well as industry best practices. The accreditation is based on assessments of the new health measures and procedures, which were introduced following the emergence of COVID-19.

