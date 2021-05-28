Abu Dhabi International Book Fair to digitise Arabic prose in Series of Audiobooks

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2021) The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) is set to launch one of its most important initiatives ever as part of its 30th edition - a series of audiobooks featuring the most prominent works of Arabic prose and literature.

Titled "Oyoon Al Nathr Al Araby" (Exploring Arab Prose), the new audio series, which will be issued by fair organiser the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre at the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), will contain a wealth of literary knowledge and provide significant works of Arabic literature to audiences in a digital format, making it easier for readers to navigate and absorb the rich and diverse content.

The first phase, which has already been launched at the ADIBF, contains 50 audiobooks, while the second phase is expected to include an additional 50. The digitised books will not only enhance access to a host of Arabic titles but will also serve to preserve Arab literacy according to the highest standards.

The series, which will offer two versions of each book - a full edition and a summary - aims to connect readers with Arab heritage and increase awareness of the literary treasures of the past. The texts of the series were extracted from ancient Arabic prose books that are comprehensive and mirror the orientations of Arab prose imams in style, subject, and literary genre.

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre at DCT Abu Dhabi is implementing this initiative in cooperation with distinguished organisations experienced in the field of audiobooks, with the participation of a group of respected female and male voice performers.

The collection also includes excerpts and abbreviations from valuable heritage books, compiled and edited by Dr. Khalil Al Sheikh and Ahmed Khureis.

The series offers a variety of rich topics and covers important genres for Arab readers, including literature, history, language, poetry, travel and more. Spanning an extensive historical period, from the 2nd to the 9th Hijri centuries, the collection is intended not just for specialised readers but for the general public. The most notable works covered by this series include "Muqaddimah of Ibn Khaldun" (Ibn Khaldun's Prolegomena), "Tabakat Fohool Al Shoaraa" by Al Jamhi, "Ashaar Al Nesaa" by Al Marzabny, "Kitab al-Aghani" (Book of Songs) by Al-Isfahani, "Seher Al Balagha wa Serr Al Baraah by Al Thaalby, Al Bayan wa Al Tabyīn by Al Jahiz, Kalila wa Dimna by Ibn Al Muqaffa, Al Imtaa wa Al Moaansah" by Al Tawhidi, "Al Aakd Al Fared" by Ibn Abd Raboh, and others.

