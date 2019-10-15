UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi International Hunting And Equestrian Exhibition Goes To Riyadh

Faizan Hashmi 48 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 02:30 PM

Abu Dhabi international hunting and equestrian exhibition goes to Riyadh

The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, ADIHEX, is participating in the second edition of the Saudi Falcons & Hunting Exhibition 2019, which will conclude today in Riyadh

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2019) The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, ADIHEX, is participating in the second edition of the Saudi Falcons & Hunting Exhibition 2019, which will conclude today in Riyadh.

Organised by the Emirates Falconers’ Club, ADIHEX supports Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2019 to reinforce Saudi and Emirati relations in terms of culture, heritage, and tourism. It is also to define ADIHEX’s regional efforts in the consolidation of the concepts of sustainable hunting and bring about ecological balance.

Led by the Higher Organising Committee of ADIHEX, this marks the beginning of an international roadshow where EFC facilitates further growth of ADIHEX in its upcoming edition in September 2020 through participation in various activations and events around the world.

ADIHEX's Higher Organising Committee visited the Saudi Falcons & Hunting Exhibition 2019, in the presence of Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, who was elected with a great majority by the delegates as President of the International Association for Falconry and Conservation of Birds of Prey, IAF.

On this occasion, Al Mansouri said, "Our ADIHEX stand in the exhibition reflects the strength of Saudi and UAE relations, and the depth of ties between Emiratis and Saudis including their love for sports of hunting and equestrian, which links them to culture, heritage and traditions. Moreover, our deep ties with these two sports also highlight their place in the heritage of the two countries as they are rooted in the history of the region."

"ADIHEX has transformed into the biggest hunting and equestrian and heritage preservation exhibition in the region. With its accumulative experience throughout 17 successful editions, it is now firmly established as an international cultural, heritage and entertainment festival that attracts more than 120 nationalities from all over the world year after year," Al Mansouri concluded.

